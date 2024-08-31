19.9 C
Social media influencer Uorfi Javed known for weird dressing style shifts interest from Bollywood to reality shows

Javed first gained popularity due to her unique and bold fashion choices, which have consistently garnered attention on social media and in the broader media landscape. (Photo credit: @urf7i)

Uorfi Javed has undeniably become a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry, not for her acting prowess, but for her unapologetic and often unconventional fashion choices.

Her unique and daring sartorial choices have garnered her both praise and criticism, making her a topic of frequent discussion in the media.

The paparazzi in India are more interested in her different and unconventional dressing styles, which is shared by media houses at large scale. Her experimenting with clothes has made her famous, but recently she is being highlighted for ‘frank’ statements as well.

 

Javed has announced that her ambitions have moved beyond the glitz and glamour of Bollywood. Instead, she now aims to become India’s leading reality TV star.

Currently featured on Prime Video’s reality series “Follow Kar Lo Yaar,” Javed shared in a recent interview that the traditional paths of television and Bollywood no longer align with her career goals.

“Bollywood is not the dream anymore. I want to be the biggest reality TV star in India and also pursue entrepreneurship. Today, we have so many different career options to explore, options that we were not even aware of before,” she told PTI.

 

Javed first gained popularity due to her unique and bold fashion choices, which have consistently garnered attention on social media and in the broader media landscape. Her style often pushes the boundaries of traditional norms, sparking both admiration and controversy.

She began her journey in the Indian entertainment industry in 2016, with roles in TV shows like “Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania,” “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” and “Kasautii Zindagii Kay.” Earlier this year, she made a cameo appearance as herself in Dibakar Banerjee’s film “LSD 2.”

 

Javed’s shift in focus marks a significant step in her evolving career, as she sets her sights on becoming a household name in the world of reality television.

