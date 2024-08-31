Social media influencer Uorfi Javed known for weird dressing style shifts interest from Bollywood to reality shows

Uorfi Javed has undeniably become a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry, not for her acting prowess, but for her unapologetic and often unconventional fashion choices.

Her unique and daring sartorial choices have garnered her both praise and criticism, making her a topic of frequent discussion in the media.

The paparazzi in India are more interested in her different and unconventional dressing styles, which is shared by media houses at large scale. Her experimenting with clothes has made her famous, but recently she is being highlighted for ‘frank’ statements as well.

