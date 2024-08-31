Indian rock bands thrilled to share stage with American bands at Bandland Music Festival

Get ready for an unforgettable experience as the second edition of the Bandland Music Festival brings together a diverse lineup of seasoned and emerging artists. Taking place in Bengaluru on November 23 and 24, this festival, organized by BookMyShow, promises excitement for performers and audiences alike.

Indian rock bands are particularly thrilled at the chance to share the stage with international legends like Avenged Sevenfold and Extreme. The excitement is evident as these artists prepare to perform in the Silicon Valley of India.

Ashok Nelson, rhythm guitarist for the popular Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “Playing at any festival is a dream, but when it’s in Bengaluru, the excitement multiplies. The legendary names on the lineup make it even more special.”

The festival will feature 14 artists, including Delhi-based folk-metal giants Bloodywood, American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold, and hard rock group Extreme. Singer-songwriter Raman Negi, who is also set to perform, shared his excitement, “Sharing the stage with legacy acts like Avenged Sevenfold and Extreme is thrilling. We’re preparing a brand new set for this performance, and I can’t wait!”

Girish “Bobby” Talwar, bassist for Mumbai-based rock band Zero, echoed the excitement, saying, “We’re absolutely thrilled! It’s going to be incredible sharing the stage with rock legends like Extreme and other amazing acts from India and around the world. We can’t wait to perform in Bengaluru—it’s going to be epic!”

Other artists are also looking forward to performing alongside their peers. Aditya Gopinathan, guitarist for popular thrash metal band Bhayanak Maut, added, “Playing alongside musical legends who have influenced our journey is going to make this show truly special.”