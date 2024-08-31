Taylor Swift drops hints of Kamala Harris endorsement with subtle clues

The buzz around a possible Swift endorsement began when President Joe Biden announced he would not seek re-election in 2024 and instead endorsed his Vice President, Kamala Harris. With the Democratic National Convention officially nominating Harris as the party’s candidate, attention turned to whether Swift would throw her support behind the vice president, especially given her previous political endorsements.

In 2020, Swift publicly endorsed Biden and expressed admiration for Harris, signaling that she might support the then-vice-presidential candidate in the future. However, Swift’s journey into the political arena is a relatively new development.

In 2016, her decision not to endorse Hillary Clinton caused disappointment among her fans, who were eager to see her take a stand in the political sphere. Since then, Swift has become more vocal about her views, especially on issues related to gender equality, LGBTQ+ rights, and social justice.

Recently, fans have noticed what they believe to be a subtle nod to Kamala Harris in one of Swift’s public statements. While addressing an attempted terror plot that led to the cancellation of her Eras Tour shows in Vienna, Swift released a statement that included the phrase, “Let me be very clear.”

To most, this might seem like a straightforward expression, but to Swift’s eagle-eyed fans, the phrase stood out as a possible reference to Kamala Harris. Harris has used the phrase “Let me be very clear” multiple times in her speeches and interviews, including during her first televised CNN interview as the Democratic presidential nominee.

For those who have closely followed Swift’s career, this type of subtle messaging is nothing new. Since she began re-recording her albums in 2021, Swift has incorporated increasingly elaborate Easter eggs into her songs, outfits, and public appearances.

Whether it’s holding up two fingers at the 2024 Grammy Awards to hint at the surprise double album ‘Tortured Poets Department’ or embedding hidden messages in her website, Swift has mastered the art of keeping her fans guessing.

While Swift has yet to make a public endorsement of Harris, the clues she’s dropped have sparked excitement among her fanbase. Many believe that Swift’s subtle use of Harris’s signature phrase could be a sign that she’s ready to support the vice president in her bid for the presidency.

As the 2024 election approaches, the possibility of a Taylor Swift endorsement could have significant implications. Swift’s influence, especially among young voters, is undeniable. If she were to come out in support of Harris, it could energize a key demographic and bring even more attention to the Democratic campaign.

For now, though, fans will have to keep an eye out for more clues as they wait to see if Swift will officially back Kamala Harris in the upcoming election.