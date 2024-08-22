Taylor Swift opens up about fear and guilt after Vienna concert cancellations due to attack threat from Islamic State group

Taylor Swift recently shared that the cancellation of her Vienna concerts due to an attack threat left her feeling “a new sense of fear.”

In an Instagram post, Swift expressed that she felt “a tremendous amount of guilt” because many fans had planned to travel to the shows. The three concerts in Vienna were canceled earlier in August after three people were arrested for allegedly planning attacks inspired by the Islamic State group.

Swift, who just finished the European leg of her Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in London, wrote, “Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives.”

Swift mentioned how important her fans’ safety was, especially during the London shows, saying, “I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London.”

Taylor also explained why she waited until now to speak about the Vienna cancellations. “Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows. In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to.”

She ended by saying how relieved she was to have finished the European tour safely. Taylor’s next show for The Eras Tour is set for 18 October in Miami, Florida.