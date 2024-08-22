Ananya Panday’s chic looks in ‘Call Me Bae’ inspires young women to be a fashion icon

Ananya Panday is back in the spotlight with her new web series Call Me Bae, where she plays a stylish, glamorous, yet clueless character named Bella, also known as Bae. The series marks Ananya’s debut on the digital platform, and it’s being hailed as her “relaunch” after her initial debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

The trailer for Call Me Bae is 2 minutes and 34 seconds long, offering a glimpse into Bella’s life. Born into wealth and privilege, Bella’s world turns upside down when she loses everything and is forced to move to Mumbai. There, she sets out to build a new life on her own, determined to succeed in the city of dreams. The trailer hints at a mix of fashion, humor, and personal growth, with Bella’s journey reflecting themes similar to those in Emily In Paris and Aisha.

Ananya Panday is ready for her new web series Call Me Bae, and fans are already loving the fun trailer. But what really caught netizens’ eye were the amazing outfits she wears in the show.

In the opening scene, Ananya’s character, Bella, stuns in a golden sequin gown with a cutout design. The gown has a plunging neckline and midriff cutouts that show off her curves. She completes the look with simple makeup and a low bun, making her look like a true princess.

Another standout outfit is when Ananya wears a green overcoat paired with a pleated blue checkered mini skirt. She adds a sea green Louis Vuitton sling bag and a bandana around her neck to finish the look.

One of our absolute favorites is Bella’s green bralette paired with a black leather mini skirt. She adds an oversized graphic jacket with neon details, a matching tote bag, and earrings, with her hair tied in a ponytail.

In one of the office scenes, Bella rocks a corporate look with an orange leather mini skirt and a red and pink striped off-shoulder top. She finishes the look with a messy bun, gold earrings, and subtle glam makeup.

But what if we compare this to the Emily in Paris looks of Lily Colins, where in the last episode of the Season 4, Part 1.

The dress is a striking combination of a gown and a catsuit, designed with intricate details that make it stand out. It features a form-fitting silhouette, likely with unique embellishments or a distinctive pattern, embodying a high-fashion, avant-garde style. The design is bold, sophisticated, and perfectly suited to a character with a flair for fashion. The attention to detail and craftsmanship is evident, creating a look that is both elegant and edgy.

But that’s not if, all the Emily in Paris looks were so chic, sleek that they actually collide with Ananya Pandey’s new series looks, Call Me Bae.

Pandey’s Call Me Bae also gives out a vibe of the film Clueless, starring Alicia Silverstone, where she used all fashion trends of early 2000s to give her character that girly, feminine looks.