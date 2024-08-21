16.9 C
New York
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Home Entertainment 'Maharaja' becomes Netflix's most-watched Indian film, surpasses 'Crew'
Entertainment

‘Maharaja’ becomes Netflix’s most-watched Indian film, surpasses ‘Crew’

By: vibhuti

Date:

Maharaja is a compelling thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. (Photo credit: @VijaySethuOffl)

Vijay Sethupathi’s film Maharaja has become Netflix’s most-watched Indian movie in 2024. The movie, which is Sethupathi’s 50th film, was released in theaters on June 14 and quickly became popular. It premiered on Netflix on July 12 and has since topped the platform’s trending list. The film has received praise for its gripping story and excellent performances.

Just a few weeks ago, the comedy heist Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, reclaimed the top spot on Netflix with 17.9 million views, followed by Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies with 17.1 million views. At that time, Maharaja was in third place with 15.5 million views. However, Maharaja has now surpassed both films, reaching 18.6 million views to become the top film on Netflix.

Maharaja also made a significant impact at the box office, earning over ₹107 crore and becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film in India in 2024. Internationally, it performed exceptionally well, becoming the top Tamil film in the USA and crossing the $1 million mark in Malaysia and the Gulf.

Maharaja follows the story of a barber, played by Vijay Sethupathi, whose life changes dramatically when his daughter, Lakshmi, goes missing. The film follows his relentless search for her, leading to a series of intense and suspenseful events. The movie has been praised for its gripping narrative and unexpected twists.

Audiences have praised Maharaja as “one of the best thrillers ever made in India.” The film has been compared to the Drishyam series for its emotional depth and intricate plot. Critics have also lauded the movie, with film trade analyst Ramesh Bala calling it “a record-breaking movie no matter where it goes.”

Maharaja is a compelling thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. Vijay Sethupathi delivers a powerful performance as a father searching for his missing daughter. The film’s suspenseful storytelling, combined with unexpected plot twists, makes it one of the best thrillers in recent Indian cinema. If you’re a fan of intense, emotional dramas, Maharaja is a must-watch.

