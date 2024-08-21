16.9 C
New York
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentRishab Shetty faces backlash after criticizing Bollywood's depiction of India
EntertainmentTrending

Rishab Shetty faces backlash after criticizing Bollywood’s depiction of India

By: vibhuti

Date:

Indian actor, filmmaker Rishab Shetty attends the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival awards night of 2023 in Mumbai on February 20, 2023. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

Rishab Shetty, the actor known for his role in Kantara, has sparked controversy following his recent comments about Bollywood. Just days after winning a National Award for his performance, Shetty expressed his displeasure with how Bollywood portrays India.

In a video circulating online, Shetty says, “Indian films, especially Bollywood, show India in a bad light. These art films are invited to global events and given a red carpet. My nation, my state, my language—my pride. Why not take it on a positive note globally, and that’s what I try to do.”

These remarks have led to a strong backlash from netizens, with many accusing Shetty of hypocrisy. They point to scenes in Kantara where his character pinches a woman’s waist without her consent. One user commented, “Such a jealous soul. A die-hard Bollywood hater. He begged the Bollywood audience to support his overrated film filled with problematic content.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

Another user added, “Success is temporary, but pinching female waists and bashing Bollywood is permanent.” Critics have also argued that Bollywood is the only Indian film industry recognized internationally and that it has helped other Indian films gain global attention.

Some people criticized Shetty for not considering the broader impact of cinema on society. One critic noted, “As if not showing those realities on screen would change the living conditions of people in India. When you live in a posh apartment surrounded by the elite and 20 servants holding an umbrella for you, you forget there’s another world out there.”

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty is currently busy working on the prequel to Kantara. According to producer Vijay Kiragandur, 30 per cent of the shooting is complete, and the movie is expected to release in mid-2025.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Shraddha Kapoor surpasses PM Modi in Instagram followers, becomes third most followed Indian

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Shraddha Kapoor surpasses PM Modi in Instagram followers, becomes third most followed Indian

Entertainment 0
Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has now surpassed India's Prime...

Barack and Michelle Obama electrify Democratic convention, rally support for Kamala Harris

Headline news 0
As deafening cheers greeted Barack and Michelle Obama, Democrats...

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage

Entertainment 0
Jennifer Lopez has reportedly filed for divorce from Ben...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc