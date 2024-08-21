Rishab Shetty faces backlash after criticizing Bollywood’s depiction of India

Rishab Shetty, the actor known for his role in Kantara, has sparked controversy following his recent comments about Bollywood. Just days after winning a National Award for his performance, Shetty expressed his displeasure with how Bollywood portrays India.

In a video circulating online, Shetty says, “Indian films, especially Bollywood, show India in a bad light. These art films are invited to global events and given a red carpet. My nation, my state, my language—my pride. Why not take it on a positive note globally, and that’s what I try to do.”

These remarks have led to a strong backlash from netizens, with many accusing Shetty of hypocrisy. They point to scenes in Kantara where his character pinches a woman’s waist without her consent. One user commented, “Such a jealous soul. A die-hard Bollywood hater. He begged the Bollywood audience to support his overrated film filled with problematic content.”

Another user added, “Success is temporary, but pinching female waists and bashing Bollywood is permanent.” Critics have also argued that Bollywood is the only Indian film industry recognized internationally and that it has helped other Indian films gain global attention.

Some people criticized Shetty for not considering the broader impact of cinema on society. One critic noted, “As if not showing those realities on screen would change the living conditions of people in India. When you live in a posh apartment surrounded by the elite and 20 servants holding an umbrella for you, you forget there’s another world out there.”

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty is currently busy working on the prequel to Kantara. According to producer Vijay Kiragandur, 30 per cent of the shooting is complete, and the movie is expected to release in mid-2025.