Shraddha Kapoor surpasses PM Modi in Instagram followers, becomes third most followed Indian

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor attends the launch of the first song of her upcoming Hindi-language comedy horror film 'Stree 2' in Mumbai on July 24, 2024. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has now surpassed India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Instagram followers. Shraddha has 91.4 million followers on the platform, while PM Modi has 91.3 million. Despite this, Modi remains the most followed global leader on X (formerly Twitter), with over 101.2 million followers.

Shraddha Kapoor, who recently starred in the successful movie Stree 2: Sarkate ka Aatank, is now the third most followed Indian on Instagram, after cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Priyanka Chopra. Her film was a big hit at the box office, earning over Rs 250 crore in just 5 days.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Kohli tops the list with 271 million Instagram followers, followed by Priyanka Chopra with 91.8 million. Shraddha is closely followed by Alia Bhatt, who has 85.1 million followers, and Deepika Padukone with 79.8 million.

On X, PM Modi leads as the most followed global leader, far ahead of others like US President Joe Biden (38.5 million), Pope Francis (18.5 million), and Dubai’s HH Sheikh Mohammed (11.2 million). Modi’s follower count is also higher than popular global figures such as Taylor Swift (95.2 million), Donald Trump (89.7 million), and Virat Kohli (64.7 million).

