Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, just two years after they got married, according to US media on Tuesday (20). The Hollywood couple, who were once known as “Bennifer” during their early 2000s romance, had rekindled their relationship nearly 20 years later.

Lopez filed the divorce papers in a Los Angeles court, as reported by Variety and TMZ. When asked for comments, Lopez’s representative declined, and Affleck’s publicist did not respond immediately.

This was Lopez’s fourth marriage and Affleck’s second. The couple first met in 2002 while filming the movie “Gigli,” which was not well-received. They became a media sensation as they started dating and even got engaged. However, they postponed their 2003 wedding and ended their relationship in early 2004.

“Bennifer” made headlines again in 2021 when photos of them together surfaced. Around that time, Lopez said, “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.” The couple got engaged again in April 2022 and married in Las Vegas in July. They held another, more lavish ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia the following month, with Hollywood friends like Matt Damon and Kevin Smith in attendance.

Last year, they reportedly bought a $60 million home together in Los Angeles. However, rumors of marital issues began circulating earlier this year. Fans noticed that Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday without Affleck last month, and TMZ reported that they sold their joint home, with Affleck moving into a new place on his own.

People magazine suggested that the couple’s different views on fame may have caused tension. “She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world,” an unnamed source said. “He is more introspective and private. This has been difficult day-to-day.”

According to TMZ, the divorce papers list their separation date as April 26, 2024, and the pair are reportedly no longer speaking. Lopez was previously married to actor Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd, and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme. Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner, and they have three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.