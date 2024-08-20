Salim Khan’s iconic bracelet steals the spotlight at ‘Angry Young Men’ screening

This bracelet, a key part of Salman’s style, represents the close bond between father and son.

The event was filled with stars from the Indian film industry, including Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Sinha, Zoya Akhtar, Shanaya Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Suhana Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Genelia D’Souza. Their presence highlighted the importance of the docuseries and the lasting influence of Salim-Javed on Indian cinema.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan Reels (@being__reels)

Angry Young Men, premiering on August 20, is a three-part docuseries focusing on legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed. It explores their impact on Indian cinema, especially their creation of the ‘angry young man’ character in the 1970s, which shifted the focus from romantic stories to more intense narratives.

Salman Khan’s signature bracelet has always fascinated fans and fashion lovers. While many know why he wears it, some are still curious about the story behind the accessory that has become a part of his image.