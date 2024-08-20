Arshad Warsi calls Prabhas a ‘joker’ for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ role, Telugu actor calls him ‘small mind’

Telugu actor Sudheer Babu has criticized Arshad Warsi for calling Prabhas a “joker” in his recent film, Kalki 2898 AD. Sudheer took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his disappointment, labeling Arshad’s comments as “unprofessional” and accusing him of having a “small mind.”

He urged Arshad to show respect for Prabhas, writing, “It’s okay to criticize constructively but it’s never okay to bad-mouth. Never expected the absence of professionalism from Arshad Warsi. Prabhas’s stature is too big for comments coming from small minds.”

Arshad Warsi recently made these comments during an appearance on Unfiltered by Samdish. While praising Amitabh Bachchan’s performance as Ashwatthama in the Nag Ashwin directorial, Arshad expressed his disappointment with Prabhas’ look in the film.

He said, “Prabhas, I am really sad but, why was he like a joker? Why? I want to see a Mad Max yaar, I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana diya yaar. Kyun karte hai aisa mujhe nahi samaj mein aata hai.”

Kalki 2898 AD, released on June 27, stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film received an overwhelming response, grossing over Rs 1,000 crore at the worldwide box office.

Amitabh Bachchan also expressed his gratitude for the film’s success, writing on social media, “T 5062 – the essence of KALKI resounds within and without .. and my gracious gratitude.” Fans are now eagerly anticipating the sequel to Kalki.