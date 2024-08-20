TikTok trend “Very Demure, Very Mindful” takes the internet by storm | Watch video

In the ever-changing world of social media, trends can become famous almost instantly. The latest trend to go viral is the “Very Demure, Very Mindful” meme, which started on TikTok and quickly spread to other platforms. This viral trend began with a video by beauty influencer Jools Lebron, a transgender woman, who sparked the meme with a short but powerful clip.

Jools Lebron is known for her thoughtful and polished beauty content. In a 40-second TikTok video, she described her makeup style as “very demure, very mindful.” To Lebron, “demure” means being mindful, modest, and thoughtful in how you present yourself. Her video explains that being “demure” is about presenting yourself in a refined and considerate way, both to yourself and others.

In the video, Lebron says, “You see how I do my makeup for work? Very demure. Very mindful. I don’t come to work with a green-cut crease. I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. I don’t do too much. I’m very mindful while I’m at work. Do you see how I look very presentable? The way I came to the interview is the way I go to the job. A lot of you girls go to the interview looking like Marge Simpson and go to the job looking like Patty and Selma. Not demure. I’m very modest. I’m very mindful.”

The video struck a chord with many viewers, leading to a surge of user-generated content on TikTok. Within a week, more than 40,000 videos had used the audio from Lebron’s original post, with users creating funny and creative takes on being “demure” and “mindful.”

The meme’s flexibility has allowed it to grow beyond its original meaning. People are now using it to humorously and ironically reflect on different aspects of mindfulness and self-presentation. The meme offers a fun way for people to engage with the idea of mindfulness, encouraging a more relaxed approach to self-image and how they present themselves to the world.

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Lebron shared her thoughts on the meme’s impact: “Your demure is what it means to you. It’s being mindful and considerate of the people around you, but also of yourself and how you present to the world.”

The viral success of this meme has had a big impact on Lebron’s life. The attention has not only highlighted her creativity and humor but has also helped her personally. The visibility and financial support from the trend have allowed her to further her transition, marking an important milestone in her life.