Mindy Kaling to host democratic national convention in Chicago alongside top US celebs

Indian-American television star Mindy Kaling is set to be one of the hosts for the upcoming Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago. According to The Hill, Kaling will take on this role on Wednesday (21), joining other notable celebrities like Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn, who will each host a night of the four-day event.

The convention is an important moment for the Democratic Party, with high-profile figures like U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris set to speak. Kaling, known for her roles in The Office and Inside Out, has previously collaborated with Harris and is recognized as a supporter of the Democratic Party.

Other hosts, such as Washington, have a strong history of political activism. Washington, who founded the nonprofit Influence Change, encourages civic engagement among celebrities. Goldwyn, famous for his role as the president in the TV series *Scandal*, is also an outspoken supporter of Democratic causes and was active in Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The DNC will feature speeches from key political figures, including former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The event is focused on highlighting the achievements of the Biden-Harris administration and presenting a unified message for the Democratic Party.

Jaime Harrison, Chair of the Democratic National Committee, emphasized the significance of Kamala Harris’s nomination as the Democratic presidential candidate, saying, “Madam Vice President Kamala Harris as a nominee of the Democratic Party has brought such tremendous energy and enthusiasm into the presidential elections. She’s bringing in so many young folks into this campaign and people from different backgrounds. They’re really interested in her.”

Harris’s rapid rise has energized the party, especially after a difficult debate performance by Biden left some questioning the party’s chances. However, a recent Washington Post-ABC-Ipsos survey showed Harris with a slight lead over her Republican rival, Donald Trump, among registered voters nationwide.