Jennifer Lopez spotted in stunning Manish Malhotra gown for birthday bash

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday in a Bridgerton-themed party, wearing a custom gown designed by Manish Malhotra.

The turquoise-and-gold dress was crafted by 40 artisans over 3,490 hours. The corset and Victorian skirt were made from vintage brocade and adorned with floral motifs, sequins, and crystals.

“Petal and ring-shaped metal sequins were specially treated to preserve their hue,” Malhotra explained, highlighting the intricate artistry and Indian craftsmanship.

Lopez shared a video from her glamorous birthday party on social media. The montage included her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, but her husband, Ben Affleck, and her children were not featured.

On the professional front, Lopez recently released her album This is Me….Now, which debuted at number 38 on the Billboard 200. She also released a documentary, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, detailing her love life.

She last appeared in the Netflix sci-fi film Atlas and has two upcoming movies: William Goldenberg’s Unstoppable and Bill Condon’s Kiss of the Spider Woman.