Sara Ali Khan’s angry reaction to flight attendant’s juice spill goes viral, netizens react

A screen grab of angry Sara Ali Khan along with the cabin crew, netizens shocked with the video. (Photo credit: @beingabosslady)

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan, is in the headlines because of a viral video showing her fighting with a flight attendant. The video, shared by many paparazzi Instagram accounts, shows Sara on a flight in a pink two-piece outfit. She is glaring at the cabin crew before walking off.

The video shows a big juice spill on her white crop top. Most Instagram posts about the video have a similar caption: “Juice spilled on expensive outfit, Sara Ali Khan caught off guard! Is she really angry at the staff? Seems like even celebrities aren’t immune to life’s unexpected twists. 😱😱😱 Take a guess on what happened next #SaraOutfitSpill”

 

Many think the video is staged. One Instagram user commented, “Seems like an ad or movie. Why? Because the air hostess uniform isn’t of any operating carrier!” Another user added, “It’s an act guys because you can clearly see Shiv Pandit is sitting beside her and also actors don’t travel like this they wear simple outfits while travelling so it’s clearly an ad or anything else they are shooting.”

Some fans don’t believe the video is real, saying Sara is known for her kindness. One fan wrote, “She never angry on anyone she is so soft hearted…”

Most posts about the video include the hashtag “#SaraOutfitSpill,” making many question if the video is genuine.

