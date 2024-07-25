26.1 C
Singer Shaan to perform at India House for Paris Olympics 2024, celebrating Indian athletes and cultural pride

Shaan reveals he has a special connection with sports, especially the Olympics. (Photo credit: Getty images)

The Paris Olympics 2024 is about to start, and singer Shaan will give a soulful performance for the Indian contingent at the first-ever India House in Paris. “It’s a matter of great honor and privilege for me to be there at the inauguration of India House and perform for the entire Indian contingent and also encourage all the Indians present in Paris to cheer for the Indian athletes,” he says.

India House at the Paris Olympics has been created by Nita Ambani’s Reliance Foundation. Shaan feels lucky to perform a 90-minute set with his band at the inauguration.

 

He shares, “I have a song that I had recorded for Chandu Champion, but it wasn’t used in the film. So, I am going to be performing it for the first time, dedicating it to the Indian delegates. It’s composed by Pritam da and Kausar Munir, and it’s a very apt song for the occasion. We will be doing a medley of songs related to sports and patriotism. Besides that, I will also be doing a lot of my high-energy songs like Deewangi Deewangi (Om Shanti Om, 2007), Dus Bahane (Dus, 2005), Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe (Dil Chahta Hai, 2001) and more.”

Shaan reveals he has a special connection with sports, especially the Olympics. “My first cousins Rahul Banerjee and Dola Banerjee, who have represented India at the highest level in archery, they are also going to be there as coaches this time. So, I have a family connection with the Olympics,” he informs.

He also mentions, “I meet a lot of friends from sports who tell me that music plays a huge role in getting them in the zone and to relax. So, music and sports do go together and the former plays a big role in motivating and encouraging. I believe a lot in fitness, and I am one of the fittest singers out there, so I make for a good ‘fit’ at the Olympics,” he quips.

The singer has never attended the Olympics in person before but is excited to do so this time. “For the first time, I will also get to see some of the Olympic events live. This year should be a big one for the Indian contingent. We are going to make some special memories this time and make our medal tally higher than ever before,” he predicts.

