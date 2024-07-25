26.1 C
Entertainment

Telugu star Chiranjeevi seen strolling in London before attending Paris Olympics opening

Chiranjeevi (C) is seen pushing his granddaughter Klin Kaara’s pram along with his wife Surekha (L2), son Ram Charan (R), and daughter-in-law Upasana (L1) are walking at Hyde Park in London. (Photo credit: @KChiruTweets)

Actor Chiranjeevi posted a picture on X (formerly Twitter) showing him and his family enjoying a peaceful time in London before heading to Paris for the 2024 Olympics inauguration.

In the picture, Chiranjeevi is seen pushing his granddaughter Klin Kaara’s pram. His wife Surekha, son Ram Charan, and daughter-in-law Upasana are walking alongside him. The picture was taken at Hyde Park in London.

He wrote, “Relishing a serene moment with family and the grand little one Klin Kaara at Hyde Park London, en route our journey to Paris tomorrow! Summer Olympics 24 Inaugural Event Beckons :)”

Fans reacted warmly to the picture. One fan commented, “Charan looks so schway!” while another wrote, “Klin Kaara the lucky one.” Some mentioned the nice weather in Paris and expressed excitement for the Olympics inauguration.

Upasana recently celebrated her 35th birthday. Ram Charan shared a sweet selfie with her, writing, “Happy birthday kaara mummy!!” Upasana replied, “Thank you Mr C. Ur selfie skills are (ok hand and smiling face with hearts emojis).”

Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar and actress Lavanya Tripathi also wished Upasana on Instagram, sharing unseen pictures of her. Upasana reposted their wishes to express her gratitude.

 

Chiranjeevi will star in Malladi Vassishta’s Vishwambhara alongside Trisha Krishnan, with Kunal Kapoor in a key role. The film is set to release in January next year. Chiranjeevi’s hit film Indra (2002) will re-release on August 22, his birthday.

Ram Charan will appear in Shankar’s Game Changer with Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah. The film will be released in December. He is also set to star in films directed by Buchi Babu Sana and Sukumar, with Janhvi Kapoor featuring in the former.

