Sonam Kapoor opens up about aging in Bollywood and embracing ageless roles

Sonam Kapoor, known for her candidness, recently spoke with The Dirty Magazine about the unique challenges of aging in Bollywood. Despite being offered roles meant for much younger actors, she expressed gratitude that people still see her as youthful. “It’s weird though because the roles I’m getting offered are still of a 20-something,” she remarked with a hint of humor.

Reflecting on her cousins Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, she acknowledged the age gap but embraced the positive perception of her agelessness. “I mean, obviously I don’t look as young as a Janhvi or a Khushi, but I’m quite grateful for the fact that people think of me as someone who’s not aged much,” she shared.

Kapoor also revealed some amusing encounters with scripts that challenged her disbelief. “I just recently got offered one of a girl whom her parents want to get married,” she chuckled, clearly amused by the irony.

She also recounted another role of a schoolgirl-turned-sportsperson that initially left her bemused. “I thought the role would be split between a younger actor and me, but they wanted me for both! They were like, we’ll make it work. I was like, no, I can’t make it work!”

Despite these challenges, Kapoor remains grounded and protective of her personal life, especially regarding her son Vayu. “Even though I’ve had a kid (Vayu) and all of that. I guess because my kid’s not been out there for the world to see? And I want to keep it that way.”

Kapoor continues to defy stereotypes and embrace her journey in Bollywood, all while maintaining her distinctive sense of style and grace.

Sonam Kapoor recently unveiled a sneak peek from her latest magazine photoshoot, where she boldly promotes acceptance and challenges societal prejudices. Captured in a stunning white off-shoulder gown with bell-shaped sleeves, Sonam chose a minimalist makeup look, complementing her attire with vibrant ethnic jhumkas. Even she used her wedding jewelry for the photoshoot, showing her acceptance of repurposing and reusing the ornaments.

The magazine highlighted Sonam’s advocacy with a powerful quote: “In a society where traditional views are still prevalent, taking a stand can be controversial, but I believe it’s essential to use whatever platform I have to promote acceptance and fight against prejudices – Sonam A Kapoor.”