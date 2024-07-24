23.2 C
New York
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan honored with customized gold coins by Paris’ Grevin Museum, first Bollywood actor to receive the recognition

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) with his wife Gauri Khan pose for photos as they arrive to attend the wedding ceremony of billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. Socialite sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian were among the global celebrities spotted in India on July 12 to attend a lavish three-day wedding ceremony staged by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPEPUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

Shah Rukh Khan has been honoured by the Grevin Museum in Paris with a set of customised gold coins, becoming the first Bollywood actor to receive this recognition. The news was shared by the paparazzo account Viral Bhayani on Instagram, along with a photo of the coin featuring SRK.

Popularly known as ‘King Khan’, SRK continues to make India proud globally. Earlier this month, it was announced that he would be honored at the Locarno Film Festival with the Honorary Leopard Achievement Award.

This award will celebrate his remarkable career, which includes over 100 films across a multitude of genres. He will receive the award on August 10 at Piazza Grande. Additionally, one of his key films, Devdas (2002), will be screened at the festival, and SRK will participate in a public conversation on August 11.

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan dominated the box office with three blockbuster films: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Pathaan, released in January 2023, marked SRK’s return to the big screen after four years and also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Jawan, released in September 2023, featured Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Ridhi Dogra, and Vijay Sethupathi. It became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, with a collection of $77.16 million in India across all languages.

Shah Rukh Khan’s December 2023 release, Dunki, was his first collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani. The film also starred Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu and followed the journey of individuals using an unconventional route known as the Donkey Flight.

SRK is currently shooting for his upcoming film King.

