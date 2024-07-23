Rajinikanth attends another lavish wedding after Ambani festivities

After attending the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, superstar Rajinikanth traveled to Kerala for another grand celebration. He and his wife were seen at the wedding of Lulu Group director MA Salim’s daughter.

Rajinikanth was welcomed by Lulu Group’s billionaire chairman and managing director, Yusuff Ali, who is Salim’s cousin. Ali, with a personal net worth exceeding $8.9 billion, oversees Lulu Group’s 256 hypermarkets and malls in the Gulf and India.

MA Salim’s daughter Naurin married Manjalamkuzhi Abdullah at Thrissur’s Hyatt Regency Convention Centre. The venue was beautifully decorated with fresh flowers, and Yusuff Ali was seen greeting guests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whiteline Photography (@_whiteline_photography_)

A video showed Yusuff Ali welcoming Rajinikanth to the wedding, and Malayalam actor Joju George was also spotted meeting the superstar.

The wedding was attended by many prominent figures, including former president Ram Nath Kovind, former union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, UAE Minister of Finance Abdullah Bin Tauq Al Marri, producer Gokulam Gopalan, and businessman Joy Alukkas.

- Advertisement -

Prior to this, Rajinikanth attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai, where he met Amitabh Bachchan and Jasprit Bumrah. The Ambani wedding took place on July 12 at Jio World Centre, and Rajinikanth was seen dancing in the baraat with many Bollywood celebrities.

(Also read: Rajinikanth tries Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe rasam vada, pudi idli at Anant Ambani wedding)

Rajinikanth returned to Chennai on Sunday after the Kerala wedding. At the airport, he praised Kamal Haasan’s film “India 2,” which released on July 12, and took pictures with fans before leaving.