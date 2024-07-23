I’m not weight-conscious and eat well like a Punjabi kudi (girl): Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, who turned 42 on July 18, said in an old interview that she “does not have a tendency to put on weight.” Last year, Priyanka made headlines when she revealed she cried to her husband, Nick Jonas, after a stylist body-shamed her. In 2008, Priyanka spoke to Indian media about her refusal to diet and her good metabolism.

Chopra had said, “Fortunately, I do not have a tendency to put on weight and can get away with eating as much as I want to, which is a blessing in this industry. But even then, I’m not weight-conscious and eat well like a Punjabi kudi (girl). I love eating ghar ka khana (homecooked food) and am non-fussy about food. So no diet plans for me at all. What I do try and avoid is oily food. I don’t have that in excess.”

Chopra also added, “My daily diet consists of regular food like chapati, vegetables, soups, salads, rice, dal, and lots of fruits. Also, juices and water are very high on my intake list. In fact, water is a must for everyone, at least 10 glasses a day. I often overshoot that, but it does wonders to your skin. But I often indulge my tastebuds over weekends and they are reserved for binging on chocolates, cakes, and tandooris.”

In March 2023, Priyanka shared that she felt “crappy” after being body-shamed by an unnamed person who said she “wasn’t sample-sized.” She discussed this during a conversation with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW 2023).

“I’ve been told many things that are difficult to hear. I arrive feeling crappy because somebody told me yesterday I wasn’t ‘sample-sized.’ I was hurt and I discussed it with my family and I cried to my husband and my team and I felt really bad about the fact I’m not sample-sized and that that’s a problem, apparently. Most of us are not. ‘Sample-sized’ is a size 2. Who’s a size 2? I don’t see a lot of hands,” Priyanka said as she looked to the audience.

Priyanka will soon be seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, and in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.