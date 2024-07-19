Bollywood actor Tabu appears in second teaser of HBO Max Series ‘Dune: Prophecy’ | Watch video

The second teaser for HBO Max’s Dune: Prophecy has been released, featuring a first look at Bollywood star Tabu as Sister Francesca. This series is a prequel to Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster Dune movies.

The Warner Bros Discovery-owned streaming service released the teaser on Thursday (18) evening. They also announced that the six-episode series will premiere in November this year.

Tabu, known globally for movies like The Namesake and Life of Pi as well as the BBC miniseries A Suitable Boy, makes a brief appearance at the end of the teaser.

Her character, Sister Francesca, is described as a “strong, intelligent, and alluring” woman who leaves a lasting impression. The makers said, “Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital.”

The series is set 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert’s novel Dune” which was recently adapted by Villeneuve into two films.

In these films, Charlotte Rampling played Reverend Mother Mohiam, the Emperor’s Bene Gesserit Truthsayer, while Lady Jessica, the mother of the protagonist Paul, was played by Timothee Chalamet.

Dune: Prophecy, based on the novel “Sisterhood of Dune” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, was previously titled Dune: The Sisterhood.

The official logline states that the show follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten humanity’s future and establish the Bene Gesserit.

The series also stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Jessica Barden, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

Alison Schapker is the showrunner and executive producer along with Diane Ademu-John, who co-developed the series. It is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television.