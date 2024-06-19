28.4 C
New York
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentPriyanka Chopra sustains minor injury on the set of ‘The Bluff’
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra sustains minor injury on the set of ‘The Bluff’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Priyanka Chopra (Photo: Getty Images)

Related stories

Entertainment

Alia ‘excited’ for Ranbir and Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaboration on ‘Love & War’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is again working with legendary...
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt turns writer, publishes her debut book for kids

Actress Alia Bhatt has ventured into the realm of...
Entertainment

Rapper Badshah apologizes to fans following halting of Dallas concert

Indian rapper Badshah, real name Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia,...
Entertainment

Bollywood stars enjoy Ambani wedding bash in Italy

A slew of Bollywood celebrities attended Anant Ambani and...
Entertainment

Mumbai film festival: Richie Mehta, Alphonse Roy to lead Masterclasses

Esteemed filmmakers Richie Mehta and Alphonse Roy are among...

Actress Priyanka Chopra experienced a minor injury while filming her latest Hollywood project, “The Bluff”. The incident took place on set in Australia, where Chopra recently commenced shooting.

Chopra, 41, posted a selfie on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, displaying a noticeable scratch on her neck. “Oh, the professional hazards in my line of work #latestaquisition #thebluff #stunts,” she wrote in the caption, hinting at the physical challenges of her role.

“The Bluff,” a production by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, is set in the 19th-century Caribbean. The plot centres around a former female pirate, portrayed by Chopra, who must face the consequences of her past to protect her family.

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Ballarini, the film marks another significant addition to Chopra’s expanding repertoire. Besides her leading role, Chopra is also a producer on “The Bluff”, collaborating with AGBO’s Anthony and Joe Russo, the executive producers of her recent Prime Video series, “Citadel”.

Once finished, “The Bluff” will be available for streaming on Prime Video.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Alia Bhatt turns writer, publishes her debut book for kids
Next article
Alia ‘excited’ for Ranbir and Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaboration on ‘Love & War’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Prabhas helps pregnant Deepika Padukone get down stairs. Watch Video

Entertainment 0
At the pre-release event for the film Kalki 2898...

Meta restructures Reality Labs with focus on AR and Metaverse, includes layoffs

Business 0
Meta, the company behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is...

Alia ‘excited’ for Ranbir and Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaboration on ‘Love & War’

Entertainment 0
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is again working with legendary...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc