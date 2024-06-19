Priyanka Chopra sustains minor injury on the set of ‘The Bluff’

Actress Priyanka Chopra experienced a minor injury while filming her latest Hollywood project, “The Bluff”. The incident took place on set in Australia, where Chopra recently commenced shooting.

Chopra, 41, posted a selfie on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, displaying a noticeable scratch on her neck. “Oh, the professional hazards in my line of work #latestaquisition #thebluff #stunts,” she wrote in the caption, hinting at the physical challenges of her role.

“The Bluff,” a production by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, is set in the 19th-century Caribbean. The plot centres around a former female pirate, portrayed by Chopra, who must face the consequences of her past to protect her family.

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Ballarini, the film marks another significant addition to Chopra’s expanding repertoire. Besides her leading role, Chopra is also a producer on “The Bluff”, collaborating with AGBO’s Anthony and Joe Russo, the executive producers of her recent Prime Video series, “Citadel”.

Once finished, “The Bluff” will be available for streaming on Prime Video.