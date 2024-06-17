Alia Bhatt turns writer, publishes her debut book for kids

Actress Alia Bhatt has ventured into the realm of children’s literature with her inaugural book, *The Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma: Ed Finds A Home*. Revealed via her Instagram page, the book draws inspiration from her children’s clothing label, Ed-a-Mamma. Illustrated by Tanvi Bhat, *Ed Finds A Home* is a picture book that underscores themes of environmental stewardship and the bonds of animal companionship.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the project, Alia Bhatt commented, “A new adventure begins. ‘Ed Finds a Home’ marks the commencement of a series of tales from the universe of Ed-a-mamma. My childhood was enriched with stories and storytellers… and one day, I envisioned reviving that inner child and crafting stories for young readers.”

Published by Puffin Books India, the book signifies Alia’s debut as an author, following her achievements in the entertainment industry and as the founder of Ed-a-Mamma, established in 2020. Last year, Reliance Retail acquired a controlling interest in the brand. Additionally, in 2021, Alia launched her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions.