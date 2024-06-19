28.4 C
Alia ‘excited’ for Ranbir and Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaboration on ‘Love & War’

By: vibhuti

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt gesture during the promotion of their upcoming Hindi film Brahm?stra: Part One Shiva in Mumbai on August 6, 2022. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is again working with legendary director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after his debut film, Saawariya. The film titled Love & War will be shot in 2025. Kapoor’s wife, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, will also be starring in the film. Kapoor’s co-star in the film Sanju, Vicky Kaushal, is also set to join the film.

Bhatt shared her reaction by saying she was ‘excited’ for the project with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She has previously worked with Bhansali for the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. “There are so many layers to look forward to, that I don’t know which one to pick. First and foremost, the pleasure and honour of working with Sanjay sir, once again, under his guidance and gaze, flourish is step number one. You can go anywhere with it because of his attention to detail and his attention to you,” Bhatt said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

About Kapoor starring in the film, Bhatt said, “I, as an audience, am more excited to see him [Bhansali] and Ranbir collaborate, again, after so many years. I am like, ‘wow, what’s that going to be like?” Talking about reuniting with Vicky Kaushal, Alia added, “Vicky and I are coming together again; Ranbir and Vicky created magic with Sanju. So, it is a lot of combinations.”

Bhatt had shared the news of her featuring in Sanjay Leela Bansali’s epic sage Love & War along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and actor Vicky Kaushal in January this year. The happy news was shared by the actors Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt on their respective Instagram pages.

Sharing the post, Vicky wrote, “An eternal cinema dream has come true. #SanjayLeelaBhansali #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt @prerna_singh6 @bhansaliproductions # Love & War.” Vicky’s post got big love from his brother Sunny and dad Sham Kaushal. Sunny commented, “Je baat,” while dad Sham Kaushal wrote, “Congratulations & blessings Puttar. Dreams do come true. Feeling so happy & blessed. Jor di jhappi. Shukar Rab da te sab da (a tight hug. Big thanks to the God and everyone else).”

