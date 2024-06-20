Karan Johar’s ‘Kill’ first-ever Hindi film to be released on 1000 screens in North America

Bollywood director Karan Johar’s film Kill has made history by becoming the first Hindi film to be shown on over 1000 screens in North America. The trailer for Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt has received a lot of praise from movie fans. The film stars newcomers Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala, and is an action-packed story set on a moving train. It is known for its high level of violence and promises and intense viewing experience.

Kill has achieved the impressive feat of being the first Bollywood film to book over 1000 screens in North America, reflecting the strong interest it has generated after positive responses at various international film festivals.

The story of Kill revolves around a commando played by Lakshya, who boards a train to meet his girlfriend, portrayed by Tanya Maniktala, before she is forced into an arranged marriage. When the train is hijacked by goons, he must fight to protect her. The film is set to release in theatres on July 5, 2024. With its thrilling trailer, Kill is being touted as one of India’s most intense and action-packed films, promising to keep on the edge of their seats.