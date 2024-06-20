30 C
New York
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentKaran Johar's 'Kill' first-ever Hindi film to be released on 1000 screens...
Entertainment

Karan Johar’s ‘Kill’ first-ever Hindi film to be released on 1000 screens in North America

By: vibhuti

Date:

The Dharma Productions film 'Kill' (Photo Credit: @itslakshya)

Related stories

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt finally gives update on ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, says the work has been delayed since 2021 announcement

Alia Bhatt recently spoke about the delays in filming...
Entertainment

Alia ‘excited’ for Ranbir and Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaboration on ‘Love & War’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is again working with legendary...
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra sustains minor injury on the set of ‘The Bluff’

Actress Priyanka Chopra experienced a minor injury while filming...
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt turns writer, publishes her debut book for kids

Actress Alia Bhatt has ventured into the realm of...
Entertainment

Rapper Badshah apologizes to fans following halting of Dallas concert

Indian rapper Badshah, real name Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia,...

Bollywood director Karan Johar’s film Kill has made history by becoming the first Hindi film to be shown on over 1000 screens in North America. The trailer for Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt has received a lot of praise from movie fans. The film stars newcomers Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala, and is an action-packed story set on a moving train. It is known for its high level of violence and promises and intense viewing experience.

Kill has achieved the impressive feat of being the first Bollywood film to book over 1000 screens in North America, reflecting the strong interest it has generated after positive responses at various international film festivals.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sikhya Entertainment (@sikhya)

The story of Kill revolves around a commando played by Lakshya, who boards a train to meet his girlfriend, portrayed by Tanya Maniktala, before she is forced into an arranged marriage. When the train is hijacked by goons, he must fight to protect her. The film is set to release in theatres on July 5, 2024. With its thrilling trailer, Kill is being touted as one of India’s most intense and action-packed films, promising to keep on the edge of their seats.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Alia ‘excited’ for Ranbir and Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaboration on ‘Love & War’
Next article
Alia Bhatt finally gives update on ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, says the work has been delayed since 2021 announcement

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Alia Bhatt finally gives update on ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, says the work has been delayed since 2021 announcement

Entertainment 0
Alia Bhatt recently spoke about the delays in filming...

Indian-American’s journey to building a $2 billion cybersecurity empire

Features 0
Jay Chaudhry, originally from a small village in Himachal...

Hate crime: Texas woman convicted for harassing Indian-American woman in 2022

News 0
A Texas woman named Esmeralda Upton was proven guilty...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc