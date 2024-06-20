Alia Bhatt finally gives update on ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, says the work has been delayed since 2021 announcement

Alia Bhatt recently spoke about the delays in filming the movie, which was announced a few years ago.

Jee Le Zaraa was first announced in 2021. Since then, rumors have spread that Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated film has been canceled because Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif might have left the project. Alia Bhatt addressed the delays and confirmed that they still strongly intend to make the film.

When asked about Jee Le Zaraa, Alia said, “Everyone involved really wants to make the film. It’s just a matter of finding the right time and place. The intention is to ensure that this movie eventually hits the big screen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

The film, a buddy road movie, will mark Farhan Akhtar’s return to directing after more than a decade. It was announced on the 20th anniversary of his first film, Dil Chahta Hai. Farhan also announced Don 3 last year, starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.

In August of last year, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dismissed rumors that the film was canceled, saying they were just waiting for the actors’ schedules to align.

- Advertisement -

It seems the film will still take some time to start shooting. Alia has other projects lined up, including Jigra, Love and War, and a Yash Raj Films action franchise. Priyanka Chopra is releasing Heads of State and is filming The Bluff. Katrina Kaif has not announced her next project yet.