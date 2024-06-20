30 C
New York
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentAlia Bhatt finally gives update on 'Jee Le Zaraa', says the work...
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt finally gives update on ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, says the work has been delayed since 2021 announcement

By: vibhuti

Date:

The first look of Jee Le Zaraa starring Alia Bhatt (L), Priyanka Chopra (C), Katrina Kaif (R). (Photo credit:

Related stories

Entertainment

Karan Johar’s ‘Kill’ first-ever Hindi film to be released on 1000 screens in North America

Bollywood director Karan Johar's film Kill has made history...
Entertainment

Alia ‘excited’ for Ranbir and Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaboration on ‘Love & War’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is again working with legendary...
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra sustains minor injury on the set of ‘The Bluff’

Actress Priyanka Chopra experienced a minor injury while filming...
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt turns writer, publishes her debut book for kids

Actress Alia Bhatt has ventured into the realm of...
Entertainment

Rapper Badshah apologizes to fans following halting of Dallas concert

Indian rapper Badshah, real name Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia,...

Alia Bhatt recently spoke about the delays in filming the movie, which was announced a few years ago.

Jee Le Zaraa was first announced in 2021. Since then, rumors have spread that Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated film has been canceled because Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif might have left the project. Alia Bhatt addressed the delays and confirmed that they still strongly intend to make the film.

When asked about Jee Le Zaraa, Alia said, “Everyone involved really wants to make the film. It’s just a matter of finding the right time and place. The intention is to ensure that this movie eventually hits the big screen.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

The film, a buddy road movie, will mark Farhan Akhtar’s return to directing after more than a decade. It was announced on the 20th anniversary of his first film, Dil Chahta Hai. Farhan also announced Don 3 last year, starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.

In August of last year, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dismissed rumors that the film was canceled, saying they were just waiting for the actors’ schedules to align.

- Advertisement -

It seems the film will still take some time to start shooting. Alia has other projects lined up, including Jigra, Love and War, and a Yash Raj Films action franchise. Priyanka Chopra is releasing Heads of State and is filming The Bluff. Katrina Kaif has not announced her next project yet.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Karan Johar’s ‘Kill’ first-ever Hindi film to be released on 1000 screens in North America

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Indian-American’s journey to building a $2 billion cybersecurity empire

Features 0
Jay Chaudhry, originally from a small village in Himachal...

Karan Johar’s ‘Kill’ first-ever Hindi film to be released on 1000 screens in North America

Entertainment 0
Bollywood director Karan Johar's film Kill has made history...

Hate crime: Texas woman convicted for harassing Indian-American woman in 2022

News 0
A Texas woman named Esmeralda Upton was proven guilty...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc