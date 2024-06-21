’12th Fail’ starring Vikrant Massey to be featured in Shanghai Film Festival

The award-winning film starring Mirzapur actor, Vikrant Massey’s film 12th Fail directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra will be screened at the Shanghai Film Festival. The story tells the inspiring story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to become an IPS (Indian Police Service) officer. The film was released in Indian theatres on October 27, 2023. After its worldwide success, 12th Fail will be shown on the festival’s closing night on Sunday (23). The 2024 edition of the Shanghai Film Festival began on June 14.

According to a statement, Massey will attend the screening at the festival, though it is unclear who else from the film will join him. The statement highlighted the film’s ongoing success and its significant impact worldwide.

12th Fail recently celebrated its silver jubilee, marking 25 weeks in theatres. The movie had a massive release in China, where it was showcased on over 20,000 screens.

