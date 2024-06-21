31.8 C
Entertainment

’12th Fail’ starring Vikrant Massey to be featured in Shanghai Film Festival

By: vibhuti

'12th Fail' portrays the struggles of many students attempting the UPSC exam and follows the journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, played by Massey (R) who rose from poverty to become an IPS officer and his wife IRS Shraddha Joshi, played by Medha Shankr (L). (Photo credit: Getty images)

The award-winning film starring Mirzapur actor, Vikrant Massey’s film 12th Fail directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra will be screened at the Shanghai Film Festival. The story tells the inspiring story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to become an IPS (Indian Police Service) officer. The film was released in Indian theatres on October 27, 2023. After its worldwide success, 12th Fail will be shown on the festival’s closing night on Sunday (23). The 2024 edition of the Shanghai Film Festival began on June 14.

According to a statement, Massey will attend the screening at the festival, though it is unclear who else from the film will join him. The statement highlighted the film’s ongoing success and its significant impact worldwide.

12th Fail recently celebrated its silver jubilee, marking 25 weeks in theatres. The movie had a massive release in China, where it was showcased on over 20,000 screens.

 

 

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail focuses on UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. It portrays the struggles of many students attempting the UPSC exam and follows the journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who rose from poverty to become an IPS officer.

The film, based on a novel by Anurag Pathak, features Vikrant Massey as a young Manoj from Chambal in the tribal area of India who dreams of joining the police force, with Medha playing the role of IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, Manoj’s wife.

In a recent interview, Vikrant mentioned that the team had been working on the China release for some time. He noted that the film would be shown on more than 20,000 screens in China, reflecting the high demand for Hindi and Indian cinema there.

Massey was recently blessed with a child and his recent projects include, The Sabarmati Report, based on Godhra communal violence of Gujarat in 2000. His upcoming project is Blackout.

