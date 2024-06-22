Matthew Perry death: Police probe unnamed female celebrity

Matthew Perry, the beloved Friends star, passed away last year at 54 due to the acute effects of Ketamine, according to his autopsy report. The investigation has now led authorities to search the home of an unnamed female celebrity.

Perry was undergoing Ketamine therapy for depression, but the autopsy indicated the Ketamine found in his system at the time of death did not come from his prescribed treatment. This has led investigators to believe he may have obtained the fatal dose from another source.

The actor had battled alcohol and drug addiction for years but had reportedly been sober for 19 months before his death. He was found naked and unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. Perry had openly discussed his struggles with substance abuse, which began after a 1997 jet skiing accident led to a Vicodin prescription.

Following Perry’s death, police, along with the US Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, initiated a criminal probe. This investigation included questioning a celebrity who met Perry in rehab. An insider told In Touch, “They have basically been on the hunt for Matthew’s killer.”

The unnamed celebrity, described as someone who formed a friendship with Perry in rehab, was questioned by police. When law enforcement arrived at her sober living home with a search warrant, she was out exercising and returned in shock, unaware of the warrant’s purpose. In Touch chose not to disclose her identity due to the ongoing investigation.

- Advertisement -

“She’s adamant she had nothing to do with Perry’s death,” the insider said. The celebrity cooperated fully with the police, was not handcuffed, and was not arrested. “She surrendered everything and was completely cooperative,” the insider added.

The exact nature of the police search remains unclear but is related to discovering how Perry acquired the drugs that led to his death.