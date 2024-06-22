25.9 C
New York
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentMatthew Perry death: Police probe unnamed female celebrity
Entertainment

Matthew Perry death: Police probe unnamed female celebrity

By: vibhuti

Date:

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 14: Actor Matthew Perry arrives at the 9th Annual Dinner Benefiting the Lili Claire Foundation at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 14, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Related stories

Matthew Perry, the beloved Friends star, passed away last year at 54 due to the acute effects of Ketamine, according to his autopsy report. The investigation has now led authorities to search the home of an unnamed female celebrity.

Perry was undergoing Ketamine therapy for depression, but the autopsy indicated the Ketamine found in his system at the time of death did not come from his prescribed treatment. This has led investigators to believe he may have obtained the fatal dose from another source.

The actor had battled alcohol and drug addiction for years but had reportedly been sober for 19 months before his death. He was found naked and unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. Perry had openly discussed his struggles with substance abuse, which began after a 1997 jet skiing accident led to a Vicodin prescription.

Following Perry’s death, police, along with the US Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, initiated a criminal probe. This investigation included questioning a celebrity who met Perry in rehab. An insider told In Touch, “They have basically been on the hunt for Matthew’s killer.”

The unnamed celebrity, described as someone who formed a friendship with Perry in rehab, was questioned by police. When law enforcement arrived at her sober living home with a search warrant, she was out exercising and returned in shock, unaware of the warrant’s purpose. In Touch chose not to disclose her identity due to the ongoing investigation.

- Advertisement -

“She’s adamant she had nothing to do with Perry’s death,” the insider said. The celebrity cooperated fully with the police, was not handcuffed, and was not arrested. “She surrendered everything and was completely cooperative,” the insider added.

The exact nature of the police search remains unclear but is related to discovering how Perry acquired the drugs that led to his death.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
’12th Fail’ starring Vikrant Massey to be featured in Shanghai Film Festival

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Government mulls response to NHS data theft by Russian hackers

UK News 0
In light of the substantial data breach impacting London...

Baltimore Bridge collision: Eight Indian crew members on Dali to return home

Headline news 0
Following an investigation, eight Indian crew members and one...

INDUS-X, India-US defense initiative, marks the first anniversary

News 0
The India-US Defense Acceleration Ecosystem, known as INDUS-X, has...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc