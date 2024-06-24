Mira Nair says Tom Cruise’s contract prohibits co-actors from making eye contact

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Mira Nair recently shared an interesting detail about Hollywood star Tom Cruise. According to Nair, Cruise has a rule in his contract that crew members on set are not allowed to look him directly in the eyes.

Nair mentioned this during a conversation with actor Shabana Azmi, where they discussed how staying connected to ordinary people is crucial for actors, despite their rising fame.

Nair, known for films like Amelia, The Reluctant Fundamentalist, and Queen of Katwe brought up Cruise’s unique rule at the New York Indian Film Festival. Shabana Azmi was surprised by this revelation and asked why such a rule exists. Nair responded that she wasn’t sure but suggested perhaps Cruise wants to conserve his energy for the screen.

During their discussion, Shabana questioned how actors could not work without making eye contact. Nair clarified that the rule applies to the general crew members, not to the actors or directors. She admitted that the rule might have changed but stood by her claim, laughing off the peculiarity of the situation.

- Advertisement -

Tom Cruise is known for his intense involvement in filmmaking. His dedication was highlighted during the production of the latest Mission: Impossible film when a leaked audio recording captured him reprimanding a crew member for breaching pandemic protocols. Despite the strict rules, his co-stars often praise his commitment to the craft.