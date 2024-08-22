Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ begins filming amid controversy over casting director’s Raavan comments

Ranbir Kapoor‘s upcoming film Ramayana has quietly started production. In the movie, Ranbir plays the role of Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi portrays Goddess Sita. Although the film hasn’t been officially announced yet and its status remains unclear, leaked photos of Ranbir and Sai from the sets have surfaced online. There are also leaked pictures of Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Arun Govil as King Dashrath.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ranveer Show (@theranveershowpodcast)

Recently, casting director Mukesh Chhabra made some statements about the movie that have stirred up controversy. This is similar to what happened earlier when Saif Ali Khan faced backlash for his comments about playing Raavan in Adipurush.

During a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Chhabra spoke about Raavan, saying, “Yaar woh bhi toh pyaar mein hi they na (He was also in love, wasn’t he)?” He went on to say, “He wanted revenge, but he was in love as well. As far as I understand Raavan, he was evil and vengeful, but his revenge was driven by love for his sister. He had to do what he had to do for his sister. Woh bhi apni taraf se theek they (He was right in his own way). In war, both sides believe they’re on the right side. But ultimately, Raavan was driven by love.”

- Advertisement -

For context, Saif Ali Khan had previously made a similar comment when discussing his role as Raavan in Prabhas’s Adipurush. He had said, “It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose.” Saif’s comment did not sit well with the public, and he later apologized for it.

Saif said, “I’ve been made aware that one of my statements during an interview has caused a controversy and hurt people’s sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement.”

In other news, KGF star Yash is reportedly set to play Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. According to reports, Yash is also co-producing the movie.