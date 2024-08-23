Response to ‘Stree 2’ surpassed our expectations, says director Amar Kaushik

Amar Kaushik’s film “Stree 2” has achieved significant success, nearing the Rs 300 crore mark globally within a week of its release. The film, a continuation of the 2018 horror-comedy “Stree,” has been well-received by audiences.

Kaushik noted that the sequel’s performance exceeded the team’s expectations. “We were confident that the film was good, but we didn’t expect that it would get these big numbers,” he said in an interview with PTI. He admitted the success has left him sleep-deprived, stating, “I’m sleep-deprived. I barely slept, so first I’ll sleep and then I’ll start thinking of my next movie.”

Reflecting on his career, Kaushik originally intended to debut with the thriller “Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga,” featuring Rajkummar Rao. However, the film was ultimately directed by Ajay Singh and released on Netflix in 2023. Despite his initial reservations about starting with a horror film, the positive reception of the trailer and the film’s box office performance validated his decision to enter the genre.

Kaushik emphasized his commitment to delivering fresh experiences. “I was also an audience member a few years back, and I was craving good cinema, and something new. When I got the chance to make it (‘Stree’), I tried to give something new,” he said.

The director discussed his approach to incorporating thriller elements into his films, highlighting the use of mythology, pop culture, and personal experiences to create engaging storytelling. “Stree 2” was developed over two and a half years, expanding the “Stree” universe with a headless villain and themes from Indian mythology.