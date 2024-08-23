25.7 C
Farhan Akhtar says he felt 'betrayed' after father Javed married Shabana Azmi
Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar says he felt ‘betrayed’ after father Javed married Shabana Azmi

By: vibhuti

Date:

Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi (L), with husband, poet, writer Javed Akhtar (C) and actor, director, Farhan Akhtar (R). (Photo credit: @faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar opened up about his relationship with his father, Javed Akhtar, in the Prime Video docuseries Angry Young Men. The series, which celebrates the legendary screenwriters of 1970s Hindi cinema, also dives into the personal lives of the Khans and Akhtars.

Farhan shared that he felt “betrayed” by his father after Javed Akhtar married Shabana Azmi. He said, “There was a phase when I was angry with him, I felt betrayed by him. There were all those very normal emotions that I did go through as a child growing up.”

 

He also mentioned that it took time for things to return to normal between him and his father. “It took time to go back to normal with my dad. Shabana played a big part in creating that normalcy,” Farhan added.

Javed Akhtar married his first wife, Honey Irani, in 1972, and they divorced in 1985. He later married Shabana Azmi. Reflecting on his first marriage, Javed Akhtar admitted feeling guilty.

“Honey is one person in the world, towards whom I feel guilty. And she is the only person. Sixty-seventy percent responsibility lies on my shoulders, for the failure of that marriage. If I had as much understanding as I have today, perhaps things would not have gone wrong. It is very difficult to accept, but that’s how it is,” he said.

 

Angry Young Men is produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment, and Tiger Baby. It features contributions from Salman Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, and is directed by Namrata Rao.

 

Farhan Akhtar and his stepmother Shabana Azmi now share a warm and respectful relationship. While Farhan initially struggled with feelings of betrayal after his father, Javed Akhtar, married Shabana, over time, they built a strong bond.

Shabana played a significant role in bridging the gap between Farhan and his father, helping to restore normalcy in their relationship. Today, Farhan speaks highly of Shabana, acknowledging her positive influence and support in his life. Their relationship has evolved into one of mutual respect and affection, showcasing the strength of their blended family.

Farhan Akhtar’s children, Shakya and Akira, have a positive and close relationship with his second wife, Shibani Dandekar. Farhan and Shibani, who married in 2022, have blended their families harmoniously. Shibani has embraced her role as a stepmother, and the children have welcomed her warmly into their lives.
They are often seen together at family gatherings and on social media, indicating a strong bond and mutual affection. Shibani’s vibrant personality and supportive nature have helped foster a loving and respectful relationship with Shakya and Akira, contributing to the overall happiness of the family.

 

vibhuti
vibhuti

