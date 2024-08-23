Prabhas-starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ released online, reviewers agree with Arshad Warsi’s criticism

Nag Ashwin’s film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, is now streaming on Netflix and Prime Video. After its OTT release, the internet is buzzing, with many reacting to Arshad Warsi’s recent comments about the film.

Since its digital release, Kalki 2898 AD has received mixed reviews. Some viewers felt the movie had its strong moments, while others agreed with Arshad Warsi’s criticism of Prabhas’ portrayal of Bhairava.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) commented, “#Kalki2898AD: The story deserved a better film. Still a lot to like. Highlights for me were all things ‘avatar’, hopefully, future parts are more of that & not the discount Hollywood sci-fi scraps. Arshad Warsi is wrong. Jokers are funny and Prabhas is spectacularly unfunny.”

Another user shared stills of Prabhas from Kalki 2898 AD and his previous film Adipurush, stating, “#ArshadWarsi didn’t say anything wrong here. He didn’t like the character Prabhas was playing and one should be critical about that. Prabhas was literally a joker in #Kalki tbvh, he was having all cringy scenes in the film.”

In a recent podcast with Samdish Bhatia, Arshad Warsi gave his honest opinion on the film. “Maine Kalki dekhi, mujhe toh nhi acchi lagi. Mujhe bahut takleef hoti hai jab… Amit ji was (mind-blown sounds) unbelievable. I can’t understand that man. I swear if we got the power he has, life ban jaae (our lives would be set). He’s unreal,” Arshad said.

He also expressed disappointment in Prabhas’ role, saying, “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand).”

Some viewers supported Arshad’s comments, while others criticized him. One user wrote, “I just watched Kalki, and what #ArshadWarsi said, I stand by it.” Another added, “Prabhas is no doubt Pan India star..But Except Baahubali, he hasn’t done anything is called Acting Masterclass..He is biggest crowd puller, but acting wise he is very average.. accept it or not..Arshad warsi is 100% right..His Kalki look is cringe.”

Fans also discussed how Kalki 2898 AD could have been better if it focused more on the Mahabharata sequences rather than the sci-fi elements. One person wrote, “I didn’t like Kalki. But am I the only one who thinks the Mahabharata sequences had some potential in the movie. I wish the whole movie continued THIS serious tone of the scene.”

While reactions to the film are mixed, it’s clear that Kalki 2898 AD has sparked significant debate among viewers.