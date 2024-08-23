IIT couple quits high-paying jobs in US and shifts back to India, social media post goes viral

An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) couple, Nayrith Bhattacharya and Rishita Das, has gone viral after sharing their experiences from their first year back in India after living in the US. Both graduated from IIT Kharagpur and moved to the US in 2016 for further studies.

Bhattacharya now splits his time between India and the US, running an AI startup, Gushwork, while Das is an Assistant Professor of Aerospace Engineering at IISc Bengaluru.

In August 2023, they moved back to India and after a year, they shared ten observations about life in India compared to the US, aimed at those in their 20s to 40s who are considering a similar move.

One of their biggest observations was how affordable and convenient domestic help is in India. Unlike in the US, where such services are costly, they found it a significant benefit in India, saving them 15-20 hours a week.

My wife and I made the decision of moving back to India from the US after completing our higher education. We decided to dedicate our lives to building & researching technologies out of India for the world. We recently completed 1 year of our stay here. To all the Indian… https://t.co/zMKQ80VVmU pic.twitter.com/wFIermI1Ij — Nayrhit (@NayrhitB) August 20, 2024

Traffic in India was a mixed experience. While it’s not necessarily worse than in busy cities like New York or San Francisco, the unpredictable driving and various modes of transport can make it more frustrating.

On the positive side, Bhattacharya highlighted the superior digital convenience in India. Services like quick grocery delivery and food delivery are faster and more efficient than in the US.

Culturally, Bhattacharya felt it was easier to form meaningful relationships in India. In the US, he found that interactions often stayed superficial, limited to casual meet-ups or work-related discussions.

Life Update: My wife, @Rishita38770190 , and I have decided to move back to India, after a wonderful few years in the US. 🇮🇳 🚀 To build a cross-border platform that is attempting to bring the Eastern and Western worlds closer with talent & technology, there could be nothing… pic.twitter.com/wpmQdPaFEl — Nayrhit (@NayrhitB) August 4, 2023

They also compared digital payments, noting that while Apple Pay and UPI offer similar user experiences, UPI is more advantageous as it’s free and part of the government’s infrastructure, unlike Apple Pay, which involves transaction fees.

However, Bhattacharya missed the orderly queues of the US. In India, chaotic lines at counters, coffee shops, and security checks were challenging to adjust to but something you eventually get used to.

As a foodie, Bhattacharya was thrilled to return to Indian cuisine like dosas and biryanis, though he admitted missing the variety of cheese, bread, and desserts from the US.

He also mentioned that while India is making progress, it still has a long way to go in terms of acceptance of LGBTQ communities, particularly outside hyper-urban areas. However, he is optimistic that this will improve in the coming years.

Lastly, they discussed the job market, noting that while both countries have their challenges, getting a high-paying job that supports a similar lifestyle in India can be tough. Several of their friends who moved back had to adjust their lifestyles significantly.

Their reflections offer valuable insights into the contrasts between life in the US and India, shedding light on both the challenges and benefits of returning to India after years abroad.