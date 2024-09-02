Was Aishwarya Rai involved with both Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi? Sohail Khan reveals Salman’s insecurity

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was once in a relationship with Salman Khan in the late 90s, has been at the center of several rumors. One such rumor suggested that the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam co-stars secretly got married and had their honeymoon in New York.

Addressing these rumors, Aishwarya once said, “Wouldn’t the entire industry be aware of it if it had happened? The industry is such a small place, besides I’ve not even had the time to spend with my family after my mom’s accident. I’m not the sort of person to deny something as major as marriage.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohail Khan (@sohailkhanofficial)

There were also speculations that Aishwarya might have been involved with both Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi at the same time. Though nothing has been confirmed, Sohail Khan once commented in an interview, “Now she weeps in public. When she was going around with him, when she used to visit our home so often, like part of the family, did she ever acknowledge the relationship?”

Sohail further added, “She never did. That made Salman feel insecure. He wanted to know how much she wanted him. She would never let him be sure of that. Aishwarya was in constant touch with Salman Khan till recently on the mobile, and that’s what upset Vivek.”

In another incident, a fake image of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai posing together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding went viral. The image was morphed, as Salman and Aishwarya arrived separately at the event with their respective families and never posed together.