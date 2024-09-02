Kangana Ranaut angry for being called ‘gangster’ on talk show, slams Diljit Dosanjh for starting war of words

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut recently appeared on Rajat Sharma’s popular show, Aap Ki Adalat. During the episode, she accused the journalist of portraying her in a negative light. Kangana, known for her outspoken nature, discussed her previous comments about Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and others. She felt that Rajat Sharma was defending these individuals while unfairly accusing her.

Kangana responded to being labeled as the film industry’s “gangster” who makes baseless allegations against star kids by saying, “Yeh mujh par bohut galat ilzam lag rahe hai… sir aap unko defend kar rahe hai (Sir, you are putting wrong accusations on me and defending them).”

Later, when accused of using “wrong language” while speaking about Diljit Dosanjh, Kangana expressed her frustration, stating, “Sir dekhiye, aap mujhe itna gande se represent kar rahe hai, uska bata nahi rahe hai, usne kya kya lika hai, usne gandi galiya likhi thi… oh my God, I can’t believe this. Mujhe lagta hai yeh bhi Karan Johar se meeting karke aaye hai. Kitni badi sazish ka main shikar ho rahi hoon yaha pe. (Sir, you are presenting me in a poor light and not pointing out what he wrote about me. He was the one who wrote nasty bad words against me. Oh my God, I can’t believe this. I feel like you have met Karan Johar and come. I feel like I am becoming a part of some big controversy).”

In 2020, Kangana had a public spat with Diljit Dosanjh on Twitter after she criticized an elderly Sikh woman. This led to a heated exchange, where Kangana referred to Diljit as Karan Johar’s “pet.” She had also criticized Karan Johar in 2016, calling him a “snooty movie mafia” and a “flagbearer of nepotism.”

Ranaut is recently promoting her film Emergency which is based on former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi and her times of Emergency 1975.