‘Everyone’s loving it,’ footballer Travis Kelce on his newly found fame over relationship with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is enjoying his life in the spotlight, especially since his relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift became public. In a pre-recorded interview with CBS Mornings aired on Thursday (5), Kelce opened up about how he feels dating one of the world’s most famous singers. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, shared that he doesn’t mind being known as Swift’s “arm candy.”

“It’s the life I chose, I guess,” Kelce said with a laugh. “I have fun with it.” He explained that being in a high-profile relationship comes with certain expectations and public attention, but he’s more than happy to embrace it.

“It comes with the territory of wanting to do fun activities like this and signing up for cool sponsorships and endorsements,” he added during the interview, which was filmed on the set of his Pepsi commercial. The ad is a revamped version of the 2004 Gladiator-themed commercial starring Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Pink, and Enrique Iglesias.

Kelce shared that his family is also adjusting well to their newfound fame. The attention surrounding his relationship with Swift has brought his family into the limelight, especially his mom, Donna Kelce.

“Everyone’s loving it. Mama Kelce is having so much fun,” he said. He added that his father is slowly getting more comfortable with all the attention, while his brother, Jason Kelce, has been handling it like a pro. Jason, 36, is a retired Philadelphia Eagles center and has been in the spotlight for years.

Kelce and Swift’s relationship has certainly been a topic of public fascination since rumors of their romance first surfaced in September 2023. Swift attended her first Chiefs game later that month, and the couple confirmed their relationship when they were spotted holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty in October.

Since then, Kelce has spent a significant part of his summer traveling with Swift and supporting her record-breaking Eras Tour. He even made a special onstage appearance during her June 23 show at London’s Wembley Stadium.

When asked about his favorite Taylor Swift song, Kelce couldn’t pick just one. “Oh, a bunch of them. They’re all my favorite, literally, every single one,” he said. The NFL star is clearly a fan of Swift’s music, admitting that he sings along to all of her hits during her concerts. “You see me at a concert, you’ll see me singing them all,” he added with enthusiasm.

Kelce’s relationship with Swift has endeared him to a new audience, and he believes people are rooting for him because of his genuine character. “I hope it’s because they see I’m just a genuinely good person and I love what I do and I love doing it with the people that I’m doing it with,” Kelce said. He further explained that he hopes to bring joy to others, saying, “I’d rather give everybody happiness and something to cheer about than otherwise.”

Earlier in the month, Kelce confirmed that Swift has been getting involved in his NFL career by drawing up plays for him. Teammate Patrick Mahomes revealed this fun fact, and Kelce later confirmed it during an interview on The Rich Eisen Show on September 3, 2024. “She’s a little biased and just creates plays for me,” Kelce joked. “We’ll see if they can make it to Coach Reid’s office.”

Kelce shared that Swift has been eager to learn more about the game and has taken a genuine interest in his profession. “She had just been so open to learning the game, she didn’t know much about the rules or anything … I think she was just curious about the profession,” he said. Although none of Swift’s plays have made it to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid yet, Kelce promised, “If they ever do I’ll make sure everyone knows it was her creation.”

Despite the public scrutiny and media frenzy surrounding his relationship with Swift, Kelce is taking it all in stride. His easygoing attitude and sense of humor have made him a fan favorite both on and off the field. As Kelce himself put it, “It’s the life I chose,” and he’s clearly having fun with it.

The couple’s relationship continues to make headlines, and fans of both Kelce and Swift are eagerly watching to see what’s next for this power duo. Whether it’s NFL games or pop concerts, the world is watching Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift as they navigate life in the spotlight together.