Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post amid Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan split rumors

Amidst the swirling rumors, Amitabh Bachchan posted a cryptic message on his blog, reflecting on life's fleeting nature. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Speculation about Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s split has been circulating on social media for a while, with neither addressing the rumors. The couple, who married in April 2007 and share a daughter, Aaradhya, raised eyebrows when they arrived separately at a recent Ambani family event, leaving fans concerned about the state of their relationship.

Amidst the swirling rumors, Amitabh Bachchan posted a cryptic message on his blog, reflecting on life’s fleeting nature. He wrote, “Life withers and ends, attention withers and eventually ends too… It all ends eventually.” The veteran actor further elaborated on how time changes one’s appearance and the inevitable fading of attention and affection over time.

Bachchan also mentioned the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival, praying for peace and happiness. His introspective words, combined with the divorce rumors surrounding Aishwarya and Abhishek, have sparked further speculation among fans.

Despite the public buzz, the couple has yet to respond to the rumors directly. Aishwarya was recently spotted at Ganpati Darshan with her daughter Aaradhya and mother, further fueling discussions online.

