24.9 C
New York
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentMukesh Ambani visits hospital to congratulate new parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer...
EntertainmentTrending

Mukesh Ambani visits hospital to congratulate new parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

By: vibhuti

Date:

The maternity shoot was done by the couple few days before the announcement of the baby girl. (Photo credit: @deepikapadukone)

Related stories

Bollywood’s power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, welcomed a baby girl on Sunday (8). The couple shared the joyous news on social media, receiving overwhelming congratulatory messages from fans and industry insiders alike.

Among the well-wishers, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani was spotted arriving at a Mumbai hospital to meet the new parents and their baby girl. A video surfaced online showing Ambani entering the hospital with his convoy, where he inquired about the well-being of both mother and daughter.

Padukone and Singh share a close bond with the Ambani family, attending many of their family events. Their friendship was especially evident at Anant Ambani’s wedding, where Ranveer lit up the stage with his energetic performance.

Padukone, then heavily pregnant, also attended the wedding festivities. In fact, Deepika first announced her pregnancy at one of the pre-wedding functions in Jamnagar. However, due to her pregnancy, she skipped another pre-wedding event in France, which Ranveer attended alone.

On the work front, Padukone and Singh will soon be seen sharing the screen in Singham Again, part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. Deepika will be portraying a police officer for the first time.

- Advertisement -

The couple tied the knot in 2018 after dating for several years, and after six years of marriage, they now embrace parenthood with the arrival of their daughter.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Adam Sandler confirms ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ is officially in production for Netflix
Next article
Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post amid Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan split rumors

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

A 3-year-old girl wins the hearts of netizens by singing ‘Titanic’ song with a pianist

Trending 0
A heartwarming video of a three-year-old girl singing My...

Amitav Ghosh shortlisted for British Academy Book Prize for global cultural understanding

India News 0
During his visit to the United States, Congress leader...

Rahul Gandhi says Congress faced unfair conditions during general election

News 0
Amitav Ghosh’s book Smoke and Ashes: Opium’s Hidden Histories...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc