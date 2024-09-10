Mukesh Ambani visits hospital to congratulate new parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Bollywood’s power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, welcomed a baby girl on Sunday (8). The couple shared the joyous news on social media, receiving overwhelming congratulatory messages from fans and industry insiders alike.

Among the well-wishers, business tycoon Mukesh Ambani was spotted arriving at a Mumbai hospital to meet the new parents and their baby girl. A video surfaced online showing Ambani entering the hospital with his convoy, where he inquired about the well-being of both mother and daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Padukone and Singh share a close bond with the Ambani family, attending many of their family events. Their friendship was especially evident at Anant Ambani’s wedding, where Ranveer lit up the stage with his energetic performance.

Padukone, then heavily pregnant, also attended the wedding festivities. In fact, Deepika first announced her pregnancy at one of the pre-wedding functions in Jamnagar. However, due to her pregnancy, she skipped another pre-wedding event in France, which Ranveer attended alone.

On the work front, Padukone and Singh will soon be seen sharing the screen in Singham Again, part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. Deepika will be portraying a police officer for the first time.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 after dating for several years, and after six years of marriage, they now embrace parenthood with the arrival of their daughter.