Adam Sandler confirms ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ is officially in production for Netflix

Adam Sandler is gearing up to bring back one of his most beloved characters in Happy Gilmore 2. The highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 comedy classic is now officially in production, as announced by Netflix on Monday. The film, which will stream on the platform, marks Sandler’s return to the character that helped solidify his status as a comedy icon in the ’90s.

Kyle Newacheck, known for his work on Murder Mystery, is set to direct the sequel from a script co-written by Sandler and his long-time collaborator Tim Herlihy. The original Happy Gilmore was directed by Dennis Dugan, who helmed several of Sandler’s most successful films, including Big Daddy and Grown Ups. Although Dugan previously expressed skepticism about the possibility of a sequel, the tides have turned, and fans can now expect the next chapter in Happy Gilmore’s story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Sandler (@adamsandler)

On Monday (9), Netflix shared the news via its official X (formerly Twitter) account, posting a photo from the set that featured a familiar sight—a Boston Bruins hockey jersey reminiscent of the one Sandler’s character wore in the first film. The post read, “Happy Gilmore 2 is officially in production.”

Sandler, who celebrated his 58th birthday on the same day, took to Instagram to echo the announcement, posting the same photo alongside the caption, “It ain’t over. The way I see it… we’ve only just begun.” This line, a callback to one of the most memorable quotes from the original movie, was spoken by Sandler’s character to his rival Shooter McGavin, played by Christopher McDonald.

While plot details for the sequel are still under wraps, fans of the original Happy Gilmore will remember the story of an unsuccessful hockey player with a powerful slapshot who unexpectedly becomes a golf sensation. Sandler’s portrayal of the brash, but lovable, Gilmore became an instant hit, with audiences loving his journey from the ice rink to the green.

- Advertisement -

Earlier this year, Christopher McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin, hinted that a sequel was in the works during a radio interview. The rumors were confirmed a few months later when Netflix posted on social media, “Happy Gilmore is back! Adam Sandler will reprise his iconic role in a brand new movie coming to Netflix.”

In addition to Sandler and McDonald reprising their original roles, Benny Safdie, known for his work in Uncut Gems (which also starred Sandler), is slated to appear in Happy Gilmore 2. NFL star Travis Kelce will also make a cameo appearance, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

Sandler has expressed his enthusiasm about revisiting the character of Happy Gilmore in recent interviews. He told The Hollywood Reporter, “The idea that me and my buddy Tim Herlihy had, and the more we talked about it and scene to scene worked on it, it built, and we feel very strong about the movie itself. We’re happy where it’s at, and this is an exciting time for us.”

The actor, known for his loyalty to familiar faces in his films, has teased that Happy Gilmore 2 will likely bring back several fan-favorite characters from the first film. “I don’t know how all of a sudden our brains said, ‘Let’s do that.’ It just kind of happened,” Sandler said, reflecting on the sequel’s development.

While Happy Gilmore became a cult classic almost immediately upon its release in 1996, it took nearly three decades for a sequel to come to fruition. In 2015, Dugan told The Hollywood Reporter that he didn’t see a Happy Gilmore sequel as likely, explaining, “I can’t imagine he’d ever do that, but it’s Hollywood, so you never say that’ll never happen.” Fast forward to 2024, and the unexpected has become reality.

For now, fans can look forward to the return of Happy Gilmore, Shooter McGavin, and a new cast of characters when the movie hits Netflix. As Sandler himself said, “It ain’t over.”