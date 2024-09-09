Salman Khan performs Aarti and dances with family during Ganpati visarjan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm, joining the Ganpati Visarjan (idol immersion) ceremony on Sunday, September 8. The Khan family’s festive celebrations have gone viral on social media, with a video shared by Salman Khan himself showing him performing the aarti and dancing joyfully with his family during the visarjan.

Salman’s family, including Arpita Khan, her husband Aayush Sharma, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and their children, were all present for the event. The heartwarming video captures the entire family coming together to honor Lord Ganesha in their traditional way, creating a memorable moment for fans. Salman’s niece, Ayat Sharma, joined him in performing the aarti, adding to the festive spirit.

On the previous day, Salman’s sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their residence. The entire Khan family, including Salim Khan, Arbaaz’s son Arhaan, Sohail’s children Nirvaan and Yohaan, were present to offer prayers and join in the rituals. Notable guests at the event included actress Lulia Vantur, actor Varun Sharma, and social media influencer Orry.

Despite recovering from a recent rib injury, Salman was fully involved in the celebrations. The actor, who is currently filming his upcoming movie Sikandar, revealed that he had fractured two ribs while on the set of Bigg Boss 18. However, the injury didn’t stop him from participating in the festivities with his family.

Salman Khan’s video of the Ganpati Visarjan has garnered widespread attention, with fans praising his devotion and the way his entire family comes together for such important occasions. Social media was abuzz with admiration for the Khan family’s close bond and their shared traditions.

On the professional front, Salman Khan’s next major release is Sikandar, which is scheduled to hit theaters on Eid next year. The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Suniel Shetty, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Chaitannya Choudhry, and Nawab Shah. Salman was last seen in Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.