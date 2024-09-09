American vlogger interviews PhD scholar who runs street food stall in India, video goes viral

An American vlogger interviewed Tarul Rayan, a PhD scholar from Chennai, a city in South India. Rayan has recently gained viral fame for an unexpected reason – he runs a street food cart.

Rayan’s story became an internet sensation after being featured in a viral video by American vlogger Christopher Lewis. While exploring Tamil Nadu, Lewis stumbled upon the food cart on Google Maps and decided to stop by for a meal, not knowing he was about to discover a remarkable story.

Rayan, who is pursuing a PhD in Biotechnology, runs the food cart to support himself and his family while completing his studies. The vlogger struck up a conversation with him while waiting for his order of Chicken 65, and to his surprise, learned that the vendor was also a dedicated academic.

Intrigued by this, Lewis asked Rayan more about his background, and Rayan encouraged him to search for his research articles on Google. “If you Google my name, you’ll find my research articles,” Rayan proudly told the vlogger.

Curious, Lewis took out his phone and searched “Tarul Rayan SRM University” online. To his amazement, Rayan’s research work was quickly found, showcasing his academic accomplishments in the field of biotechnology. Lewis, impressed by Rayan’s determination and entrepreneurial spirit, featured the encounter in his video, which was then shared across social media platforms.

The video quickly went viral, garnering over 86,000 views and sparking a wave of admiration for Rayan. Social media users were inspired by his story, praising his ability to balance his rigorous academic work with running a business.

Many commenters highlighted the entrepreneurial spirit of students in Tamil Nadu, noting that it is common for scholars to take on part-time jobs to support themselves or their families.