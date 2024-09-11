Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles slams CMA Awards for snubbing ‘Cowboy Carter’

Beyoncé was notably snubbed at the 2024 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards after her country album Cowboy Carter received zero nominations, sparking disappointment among her fans and family.

Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé’s father, expressed his frustration in an interview with TMZ, suggesting that racial bias might have played a role. “There’s more white people in America, and unfortunately they don’t vote based on ability and achievements, it’s still sometimes a white and Black thing,” Knowles said. He added that the snub “speaks for itself” and highlighted the lack of cultural acceptance in the industry.

Cowboy Carter, released on March 29, 2024, marked Beyoncé’s foray into country music. While she intentionally branded the album as a “Beyoncé album” instead of a traditional country record, it achieved historic success. The album held the top spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart for four weeks, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to reach this milestone.