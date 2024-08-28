‘Have fired staff for messaging female actors late night,’ Stree 2 actor and casting director reveals

Abhishek Banerjee, known for his role as Jana in Stree 2, is also a respected casting director and co-owner of the Mumbai-based agency, Casting Bay. Recently, in an interview, he shared some strict policies he’s implemented to ensure a safe work environment for women.

Banerjee revealed that he banned meetings outside the office. He explained, “The problem… was that there was a lot of coffee shop-meeting culture in Bombay. We wanted to say ‘No, that’s not professional. You are meeting for work. So let’s keep it professional.’”

He also introduced a rule against messaging female actors after a certain time. “None of our employees are allowed to message female actors after a certain point. If you do that, strict actions will be taken which we have. We have fired employees who have messaged actresses at a certain hour which was probably objectionable.”

Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 hit Stree and is directed by Amar Kaushik. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana.