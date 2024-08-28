30.8 C
New York
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainment'Have fired staff for messaging female actors late night,' Stree 2 actor...
Entertainment

‘Have fired staff for messaging female actors late night,’ Stree 2 actor and casting director reveals

By: vibhuti

Date:

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Abhishek Banerjee attends a red carpet for the movie "Stolen" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Related stories

Abhishek Banerjee, known for his role as Jana in Stree 2, is also a respected casting director and co-owner of the Mumbai-based agency, Casting Bay. Recently, in an interview, he shared some strict policies he’s implemented to ensure a safe work environment for women.

Banerjee revealed that he banned meetings outside the office. He explained, “The problem… was that there was a lot of coffee shop-meeting culture in Bombay. We wanted to say ‘No, that’s not professional. You are meeting for work. So let’s keep it professional.’”

He also introduced a rule against messaging female actors after a certain time. “None of our employees are allowed to message female actors after a certain point. If you do that, strict actions will be taken which we have. We have fired employees who have messaged actresses at a certain hour which was probably objectionable.”

Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 hit Stree and is directed by Amar Kaushik. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Nicole Kidman calls new film ‘Babygirl’ too erotic for the world
Next article
Tamil star Vijay’s ‘GOAT’ compared to ‘Mission Impossible’ by top action choreographer

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Who is Orry – the social media star often spotted with Bollywood elite?

Entertainment 0
Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, is a prominent...

Kangana Ranaut compares her film ‘Emergency’ to Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ and Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’

Entertainment 0
Kangana Ranaut is busy promoting her upcoming movie Emergency,...

Tamil star Vijay’s ‘GOAT’ compared to ‘Mission Impossible’ by top action choreographer

Entertainment 0
Kollywood star Vijay's upcoming action thriller, The Greatest of...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc