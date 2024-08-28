30.8 C
New York
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Nicole Kidman calls new film ‘Babygirl’ too erotic for the world

US-Australian actress Nicole Kidman attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "A Family Affair" at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, June 13, 2024. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman feels nervous about the release of her new film, Babygirl, which she finds too erotic for public viewing. The film, set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival, is an erotic thriller where Nicole plays a successful businesswoman who has an affair with a young intern.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Nicole shared her discomfort during the filming process, saying, “It left me ragged. At some point I was like, I don’t want to be touched. I don’t want to do this anymore, but at the same time I was compelled to do it.” She added, “It’s like, Golly, I’m doing this, and it’s actually now going to be seen by the world. That’s a very weird feeling. This is something you do and hide in your home videos. It is not a thing that normally is going to be seen by the world.”

Nicole stars alongside Antonio Banderas, who plays her husband in the film. The tension in the story builds as Nicole’s character embarks on an affair with a new intern, played by Harris Dickinson.

Reflecting on her role, Nicole said, “I felt very exposed as an actor, as a woman, as a human being. I had to go in and go out like, I need to put my protection back on. What have I just done? Where did I go? What did I do?”

Babygirl is directed by Halina Reijn and will be released in U.S. theaters by A24 on December 25.

