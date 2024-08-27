28.2 C
Salman Khan to resume action in his upcoming film 'Sikandar'
Salman Khan to resume action in his upcoming film ‘Sikandar’

A few years ago, Salman was diagnosed with a nerve injury that forced him to ease up on action sequences. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up to return to his action-packed roots in his upcoming film Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. Known for his larger-than-life action roles, Salman is set to perform some intense and high-octane stunts in this project, which has fans eagerly waiting.

A few years ago, Salman was diagnosed with a nerve injury that forced him to ease up on action sequences. However, sources revealed that the actor has been working hard to shed weight and get back in peak physical condition. Salman has embraced a rigorous fitness routine to ensure he is in the best shape possible for the demanding role in Sikandar.

 

The film also stars Rashmika Mandana, and to ensure that both actors were well-prepared, a special workshop was organized before the shoot began. The chemistry between the lead pair is highly anticipated, and the workshop aimed to enhance their on-screen dynamics.

Khan is set to embark on a month-long shooting schedule in Mumbai for the film. The action sequences in Sikandar will be a major highlight, with specially choreographed hand-to-hand combat scenes that promise to deliver the intense action Khan is known for.

The actor has been training extensively to meet the physical demands of these scenes, ensuring that his return to the action genre will be nothing short of spectacular.

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3, where he shared the screen with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. His future projects include Karan Johar’s The Bull and the much-anticipated Tiger vs Pathaan, where he will reunite with close friend and fellow superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

