Watch this deleted look of Rajkumar Rao’s from Stree 2

By: vibhuti

Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao posted his unique deleted look from 'Stree 2.' (Photo credit: @rajkummar_rao)

Rajkummar Rao recently shared an unseen behind-the-scenes (BTS) photo from Stree 2 on Instagram. Even though this scene didn’t make it into the film’s final version, Rajkummar revealed that it was his favorite moment.

In one of the images, Rajkummar is dressed in a girl’s outfit, wearing a shimmery mini skirt, a red top, and heels, along with a wig. Another photo shows him posing with the film’s director, Amar Kaushik. He captioned the post, “#Stree2 One of my favorite and funniest scenes from the film which didn’t make it to the Final Cut. Kya aap log dekhna chahte hain ye scene film mein? Aap sab batao?” (Do you want to see this scene in the film? Let me know.)

 

A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

As Stree 2 continues to perform well at the box office, it has already earned ₹401.55 crore in 12 days. On its second Monday, the movie had a 29.02 per cent occupancy in Hindi-speaking theaters. The film, which released on August 15, is now close to entering the ₹450-crore ($54.38 million) club.

Bollywood trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh mentioned that the Janmashtami holiday is expected to boost the film’s box office further. He shared on X (formerly Twitter), “BLOCKBUSTER SUNDAY – ‘STREE 2’ JOINS ₹400 CR CLUB… Stree 2 RUNS RIOT on [second] Sunday (25). Urban centres are performing exceptionally well, but it’s the mass pockets that are truly in a league of their own. The holiday on [second] Monday [Janmashtami] is expected to further bolster its prospects.”

Stree 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Vijay Raaz in key roles. The film had a box office clash with John Abraham’s Vedaa and Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein.

