Entertainment

Indian designer Masaba Gupta hosts baby shower; Sonam Kapoor, other celebrities attend | See photos

Indian designer and daughter of Bollywood actor Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta poses in chic outfit from her own brand 'House of Masaba.' (Photo credit: @masabagupta)

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her husband, actor Satyadeep Misra, are getting ready to welcome their first child. To celebrate, Masaba’s close friends, actress Sonam Kapoor and her sister Rhea Kapoor, hosted a small baby shower for her on Sunday. The event took place at Anil Kapoor’s house in Mumbai and was attended by several of Masaba’s celebrity friends.

Among the guests were Masaba’s mother, Neena Gupta, and her husband, Satyadeep Misra. Other attendees included Shaheen Bhatt, Akanksha Ranjan, and Samiksha Pednekar. Masaba wore a light brown gown for the occasion, and several guests shared inside pictures on their Instagram Stories.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Masaba 🤎 (@masabagupta)

Masaba announced her pregnancy with a sweet post on social media, where she shared a photo of herself sitting on the floor with Satyadeep. Dressed in a white robe, Masaba looked happy as she leaned on her husband’s shoulder. She captioned the post, “In other news – Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings, and banana chips (plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad.”

For those who might not know, Masaba and Satyadeep got married in January 2023 and announced their pregnancy in April this year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pooja Dhingra 🗻 (@poojadhingra)

In terms of work, Masaba is known both as a fashion designer and an actor, with her last appearance being in Modern Love Mumbai. Satyadeep, who was once a corporate lawyer, made his Bollywood debut with No One Killed Jessica.” He recently appeared in the film Vikram Vedha and was part of the series Tanaav.

vibhuti
vibhuti

