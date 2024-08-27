28.2 C
New York
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentPriyanka Chopra shares video from brother Siddharth's engagement ceremony, remembers her father
EntertainmentTrending

Priyanka Chopra shares video from brother Siddharth’s engagement ceremony, remembers her father

By: vibhuti

Date:

Priyanka Chopra with her family in India celebrating brother Siddharth's engagement ceremony. (Photo credit: @siddharthchopra89)

Related stories

Entertainment

Salman Khan to resume action in his upcoming film ‘Sikandar’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up to return...
Entertainment

Watch this deleted look of Rajkumar Rao’s from Stree 2

Rajkummar Rao recently shared an unseen behind-the-scenes (BTS) photo...
Entertainment

Indian designer Masaba Gupta hosts baby shower; Sonam Kapoor, other celebrities attend | See photos

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her husband, actor Satyadeep...
Entertainment

Singer Mariah Carey mourns the loss of her mother and sister on the same day

Mariah Carey announced that her mother, Patricia, and sister,...
Entertainment

‘Super/Man’ Trailer reveals the untold story of legendary actor Christopher Reeve

The beloved actor Christopher Reeve, who famously portrayed Superman...

Priyanka Chopra shared a video on Monday (26) from her brother Siddharth Chopra’s engagement and registry ceremony with his fiancée, Neelam Upadhyaya. The global star is currently in India to celebrate her brother’s wedding.

The video is a collection of special moments from the “hastakshar” ceremony. It begins with Priyanka posing with the couple and other family members. One clip shows Siddharth and Neelam exchanging rings and sharing a kiss, followed by a moment where they touch Priyanka’s feet to receive her blessings. Priyanka noted that the ceremony was extra special as it took place on their father, Dr. Ashok Chopra’s birth anniversary.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Siddharth and Neelam also posted photos from their wedding celebrations on Instagram. Siddharth wore a cream-colored sherwani, while Neelam looked beautiful in a pink lehenga with a matching blouse. In one picture, Siddharth is seen kissing Neelam on the cheek. The couple also showed off their wedding rings and shared a hug. The final pictures captured them signing the marriage register.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neelam Upadhyaya (@neelamupadhyaya)

- Advertisement -

Priyanka recently traveled to Mumbai for her brother’s wedding celebrations. Siddharth and Neelam had a “roka” ceremony in April this year, with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie also attending the celebrations.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Chopra dazzled in a deep pink ruby-hued chiffon sari at her brother Siddharth Chopra’s pre-wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The custom-designed sari by Manish Malhotra featured intricate sequin and beadwork along the border and hemline, paired with a matching bralette-style sleeveless blouse adorned with floral sequin embroidery.

Chopra accessorized with a Bvlgari vintage pearl, ruby, and diamond necklace, worth $965,000. She completed her retro-inspired look with a classic bouffant hair bun, round retro sunglasses, and a berry-colored lip, blending vintage charm with modern sophistication, captivating her social media followers.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Singer Mariah Carey mourns the loss of her mother and sister on the same day
Next article
Indian designer Masaba Gupta hosts baby shower; Sonam Kapoor, other celebrities attend | See photos

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Salman Khan to resume action in his upcoming film ‘Sikandar’

Entertainment 0
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up to return...

Tilda partners with LOVO to empower women

Business 0
TILDA has announced a new partnership with Ladies of...

Watch this deleted look of Rajkumar Rao’s from Stree 2

Entertainment 0
Rajkummar Rao recently shared an unseen behind-the-scenes (BTS) photo...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc