Priyanka Chopra shares video from brother Siddharth’s engagement ceremony, remembers her father

Priyanka Chopra shared a video on Monday (26) from her brother Siddharth Chopra’s engagement and registry ceremony with his fiancée, Neelam Upadhyaya. The global star is currently in India to celebrate her brother’s wedding.

The video is a collection of special moments from the “hastakshar” ceremony. It begins with Priyanka posing with the couple and other family members. One clip shows Siddharth and Neelam exchanging rings and sharing a kiss, followed by a moment where they touch Priyanka’s feet to receive her blessings. Priyanka noted that the ceremony was extra special as it took place on their father, Dr. Ashok Chopra’s birth anniversary.

Siddharth and Neelam also posted photos from their wedding celebrations on Instagram. Siddharth wore a cream-colored sherwani, while Neelam looked beautiful in a pink lehenga with a matching blouse. In one picture, Siddharth is seen kissing Neelam on the cheek. The couple also showed off their wedding rings and shared a hug. The final pictures captured them signing the marriage register.

Priyanka recently traveled to Mumbai for her brother’s wedding celebrations. Siddharth and Neelam had a “roka” ceremony in April this year, with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie also attending the celebrations.

